Baat Pate Ki: Indians gave a befitting reply to 'Khalistanis' in front of Indian High Commission

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 09:47 PM IST

A day before in London, the tricolor was pulled down by Khalistani supporters in the Indian High Commission. After which the anger of Indians and NRIs was rising. Today, in front of the Indian High Commission in London, Indians went to sing Jai Ho with the tricolor in their hands.