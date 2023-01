videoDetails

Baat Pate ki: It will take 15 days to demolish two hotels in Joshimath

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 10:29 PM IST

In Joshimath, the district administration had decided to demolish two hotels on buildings facing potential danger due to landslides. The process of demolishing a hotel has also started. The administration says that it will take 15 days to demolish both the hotels.