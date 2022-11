Baat Pate Ki: Lawyers protest against Aftab in Saket court

| Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 10:34 PM IST

Shraddha murder case accused Aftab was to be produced in Saket court today but before that the lawyers lost their temper. Angry lawyers gathered in the court premises to protest. Some women lawyers started raising slogans demanding Aftab's death sentence.