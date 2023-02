videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Life sentence to Asaram again

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 11:19 PM IST

Gujarat's Gandhinagar court today announced the sentence of Asaram, the storyteller convicted in the rape case. Rapist Asaram will spend life in jail for raping a disciple. Today on Tuesday, the court has sentenced Asaram, convicted of rape, to life imprisonment.