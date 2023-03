videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Mafia Atiq Ahmed in tears

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

Notorious mafia of Uttar Pradesh Atiq Ahmed is lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail after the order of the Supreme Court. Last night the police suddenly started searching the Sabarmati Jail. In which the mafia was searched after waking it up. Sources told that during this time tears came in his eyes.