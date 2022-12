videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Meerut police honored a girl student who fought with bike-borne robbers

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

In Meerut, a girl got into a fight with bike-borne robbers. These two robbers were running away after looting her grandmother's coil. This entire incident has been recorded in the CCTV camera. Meerut police has honored this brave girl who fought with the robbers.