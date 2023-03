videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki : New revelations in Umesh Pal murder case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

Strict action will now be taken against the policemen who supported Atiq Ahmed in the Umesh Pal murder case. All these policemen are accused of informing Atiq about the plans of the police.