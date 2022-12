videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Number of Corona patients are increasing in India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

The number of corona patients in India is increasing gradually. In the last 24 hours, 188 new cases of corona were reported and 1 person died. However, according to the population of India, it is very less. In India, the Ministry of Health has expressed apprehension that in January 2023, another wave of corona may come next year. The next 40 days are going to be very important in the country.