Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi and BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

Attacks on Rahul Gandhi continue for insulting India and democracy abroad. There was an uproar in Parliament on the issue of Rahul Gandhi's statement. Rajnath Singh and Prahlad Joshi said that Rahul Gandhi should apologize in the House for insulting the country.