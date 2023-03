videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi raised the issue of vandalism in temples in front of Australian PM

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 09:48 PM IST

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on his India tour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of vandalism in temples in Australia in front of the Australian PM. After this, PM Modi thanked PM Anthony Albanese for inviting him to the Quad Leader Summit.