Baat Pate Ki: Politics intensifies on Delhi incident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 10:27 PM IST

After the brutality with a 20-year-old girl in Delhi's Kanjhawala area, the people of Delhi are on the streets. People created a ruckus after the police station and stopped the police vehicle. After which people surrounded the house of the Lieutenant Governor. People have demanded the hanging of the five accused for the murder of the girl.