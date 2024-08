videoDetails

Badhir News:Akola school teacher shows obscene videos to 6 girls

Sonam | Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

Badhir News: The case of sexual harassment of Kolkata Lady Doctor and Badlapur in Maharashtra is still fresh. Meanwhile, another sexual harassment case is coming to light from Akola, Maharashtra. Sexual harassment of six girls has been reported. The accused was harassing me for the last 4 months. A case has been registered after the disgusting act.