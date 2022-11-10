NewsVideos

Baat Pate Ki: President Draupadi Murmu reached Lord Jagannath Temple by walking 2Km

|Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 09:24 PM IST
President Draupadi Murmu walked for about 2 kilometers to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath in Puri. Devotees greeted the President on his way to the temple.

