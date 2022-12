videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Queues of corpses in China's crematorium, dead bodies kept in hired vehicles

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

There has been an uproar in China over the increasing cases of Corona. More than 3.50 crore cases are coming daily in China. There are queues of dead bodies in Beijing's crematorium. Because of this dead bodies are being kept in a hired vehicle.