Baat Pate Ki: Ram Gopal Yadav feared Encounter of Atiq Ahmed's son

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 09:50 PM IST

Samajwadi Party General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav has given a big statement. He said that if the culprits are not found, see after a few days one of Atiq Ahmed's sons will be killed.