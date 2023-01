videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Tension increased between Nitish Kumar and Kushwaha

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 10:31 PM IST

Tension increased between Nitish Kumar and Upendra Kushwaha in Bihar. There is a lot of rhetoric and tweeting going on between the two sides. BJP leader Samrat Chowdhary offered to join the BJP to the leaders who won the election against him.