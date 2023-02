videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: The child started laughing after coming out of the debris

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

The death toll due to earthquake in Turkey-Syria has reached close to 30 thousand. Pictures of devastation are coming from both the countries. But in the meantime, when the rescue workers took out the child buried in the debris, he started laughing.