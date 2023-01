videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: When Drunk Anjali had an accident?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 09:26 PM IST

A 6-month-old CCTV video of Anjali, who died in the Kanjhawala incident, has now come to the fore. In this video, Anjali was driving a scooty after drinking alcohol. After which he himself had an accident with his scooty. Although the Delhi Police has not said anything on this yet.