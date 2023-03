videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki : Why does Pakistan cry during Ramzan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

Even in the holy month of Ramzan, Pakistan is craving for grains. The situation is such that people get bread for June 2, for this the time has come to distribute flour for free. When a crowd of people gathered for this free flour, there was a stampede, which proved fatal.