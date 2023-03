videoDetails

Baba Bageshwar: Today is the second day of Divine Darbar in Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham again reiterated the point of Hindu nation. He said that India will definitely become a Hindu nation. Dedicate a child to Sanatan.