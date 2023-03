videoDetails

Baba Dhirendra Shastri advices Hindus to give birth to 3-4 children

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

Bageshwar Dham Baba Dhirendra Shastri has made controversial remarks while giving advice to Hindus. He said, 'Hindu should give birth to 3 to 4 children and leave 2 children in the name of Ram'. Peethadhishwar gave this statement during the inauguration of Ramnavami office at Ramcharitmanas ground.