Baba Dhirendra Shastri gives clarification on brother's hooliganism

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

Bageshwar Dham's Baba Dhirendra Shastri has given a big statement on misdeeds of his brother. Giving clarification, he said, 'Jo karega woh bharaga'. Along with this, he appealed to the law to act with fairness.