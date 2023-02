videoDetails

Baba Dhirendra Shastri to organize 7 Days Religious Festival In Bageshwar Dham

| Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

Bageshwar Dham's Baba Dhirendra Shastri has reiterated his resolution to make the country a Hindu Nation. Baba Bageshwar is organizing a religious festival in which Mahayagya will be conducted. The programme will begin from today and will continue till 19th February. Know in detail about the complete program.