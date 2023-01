videoDetails

Baba Ramdev Makes Big Statement on Ramcharitmanas and Dhirendra Shastri Controversy

| Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev makes a big statement on Ramcharitmanas and Dhirendra Shastri ocontroversy. Ramdev said, 'An attempt is being made to show Sanatan down. Some people are engaged in anti-national work.'