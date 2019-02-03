हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Babul Supriyo: Why was CBI stopped by police if there was no evidences inside commissioners house

A team of CBI officials arrived at the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Sunday to question him in connection with ponzi scam cases, but was stooped outside by sentries.

Feb 03, 2019, 20:28 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

West Bengal police vs CBI: Democracy is finished in West Bengal, says BJP

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close