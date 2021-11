Bad condition of Yamuna river on Chhath Puja

Pollution in the Yamuna river of Delhi is at an alarming level in the capital of Delhi. Poison has dissolved in the air as well as in the water. Toxic foam has started appearing due to pollution in the Yamuna river. But due to pollution in Delhi, devotees are forced to take baths in dirty water. Devotees are taking a bath in the polluted Yamuna water.