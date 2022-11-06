NewsVideos

Badhir News: Asaduddin Owaisi on 2-day Gujarat tour

|Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 05:29 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

All Videos

Pakistan: PTI supporters uproar, police opened fire on protesters
1:35
Pakistan: PTI supporters uproar, police opened fire on protesters
Power blackouts across Ukraine amid Russian bombing
Power blackouts across Ukraine amid Russian bombing
Sudhir Suri Last Rites: The last farewell to Sudhir with moist eyes in Amritsar
6:34
Sudhir Suri Last Rites: The last farewell to Sudhir with moist eyes in Amritsar
Bypoll Result 2022: Rituja Latte wins from Andheri East
3:21
Bypoll Result 2022: Rituja Latte wins from Andheri East
Tanzania Plane Crash: A horrific accident in Tanzania, passenger plane crashed into a lake
5:2
Tanzania Plane Crash: A horrific accident in Tanzania, passenger plane crashed into a lake

Trending Videos

1:35
Pakistan: PTI supporters uproar, police opened fire on protesters
Power blackouts across Ukraine amid Russian bombing
6:34
Sudhir Suri Last Rites: The last farewell to Sudhir with moist eyes in Amritsar
3:21
Bypoll Result 2022: Rituja Latte wins from Andheri East
5:2
Tanzania Plane Crash: A horrific accident in Tanzania, passenger plane crashed into a lake
Badhir News,badhir news zee,badhir news zee news,badhir zee news,badhir news zee today,zee news badhir news,Badhir News on Zee News,Hindi News,zee top news,top 10 news zee news today,muk badhir news,badhir news today,news for badhir,Special news for Badhir,badhir news latest,Gujarat elections,EC on Gujarat elections,PM Modi,Punjab,Gujarat elections dates announced,Delhi pollution,Stubble burning,High AQI in Delhi,pm modi in himachal,