Badhir News: Big disclosure in Delhi Pandav Nagar murder

|Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 05:18 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

Big disclosure in Shraddha murder case!
6:51
Big disclosure in Shraddha murder case!
Major fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi
2:40
Major fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi
NGT imposes Rs 100 crore fine on Noida Authority
1:37
NGT imposes Rs 100 crore fine on Noida Authority
Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history, smashes 7 sixes in an over in Vijay Hazare
Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history, smashes 7 sixes in an over in Vijay Hazare
MCD Election: During the election campaign in Shashi Garden, Manish Sisodia says, 'The focus is on the whole Delhi'
8:44
MCD Election: During the election campaign in Shashi Garden, Manish Sisodia says, 'The focus is on the whole Delhi'

