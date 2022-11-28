हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Badhir News: Big disclosure in Delhi Pandav Nagar murder
|
Updated:
Nov 28, 2022, 05:18 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.
×
All Videos
6:51
Big disclosure in Shraddha murder case!
2:40
Major fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi
1:37
NGT imposes Rs 100 crore fine on Noida Authority
Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history, smashes 7 sixes in an over in Vijay Hazare
8:44
MCD Election: During the election campaign in Shashi Garden, Manish Sisodia says, 'The focus is on the whole Delhi'
Trending Videos
6:51
Big disclosure in Shraddha murder case!
2:40
Major fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi
1:37
NGT imposes Rs 100 crore fine on Noida Authority
Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history, smashes 7 sixes in an over in Vijay Hazare
8:44
MCD Election: During the election campaign in Shashi Garden, Manish Sisodia says, 'The focus is on the whole Delhi'
gujarat election 2022,Badhir News,badhir news zee,badhir news zee news,badhir zee news,badhir news zee today,zee news badhir news,Badhir News on Zee News,Hindi News,zee top news,top 10 news zee news today,muk badhir news,badhir news today,news for badhir,Special news for Badhir,badhir news latest,Gujarat elections,PM Modi,hindi news live,aaj ki taaja khabar,Breaking News,Latest News,big news,headlines of the day,Pandav Nagar,