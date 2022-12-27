NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badhir News: India logs 157 new Covid cases

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 04:58 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

All Videos

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee First Drive Review: Apt American Arsenal to Take on German Warfare?
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee First Drive Review: Apt American Arsenal to Take on German Warfare?
AUS vs SA: David Warner smashes 200 in his 100th Test at the iconic MCG | Boxing Day Test
AUS vs SA: David Warner smashes 200 in his 100th Test at the iconic MCG | Boxing Day Test
UP Civic Election: 'Government is not in favor of election without OBC reservation' -Keshav Prasad Maurya
4:42
UP Civic Election: 'Government is not in favor of election without OBC reservation' -Keshav Prasad Maurya
UP Civic Elections: Government may go to Supreme Court against HC's decision
3:20
UP Civic Elections: Government may go to Supreme Court against HC's decision
Tunisha Sharma's Last Rites To Be Held Today
5:44
Tunisha Sharma's Last Rites To Be Held Today

Trending Videos

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee First Drive Review: Apt American Arsenal to Take on German Warfare?
AUS vs SA: David Warner smashes 200 in his 100th Test at the iconic MCG | Boxing Day Test
4:42
UP Civic Election: 'Government is not in favor of election without OBC reservation' -Keshav Prasad Maurya
3:20
UP Civic Elections: Government may go to Supreme Court against HC's decision
5:44
Tunisha Sharma's Last Rites To Be Held Today
Badhir News,badhir news zee,badhir news zee news,badhir zee news,zee news badhir news,Badhir News on Zee News,Hindi News,zee top news,top 10 news zee news today,muk badhir news,badhir news today,news for badhir,Special news for Badhir,badhir news latest,hindi news live,aaj ki taaja khabar,Breaking News,Latest News,big news,headlines of the day,covid news,Tunisha Sharma,sheezan,Aftab,Corona,india corona cases,