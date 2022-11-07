NewsVideos

Badhir News : Nothing unconstitutional in EWS - Amit Shah

|Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 05:12 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

All Videos

Himachal elections: Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP in Himachal rally
3:41
Himachal elections: Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP in Himachal rally
Gujarat Election 2022: 'Vote for Congress and AAP' means BJP's victory - Asaduddin Owaisi
3:0
Gujarat Election 2022: 'Vote for Congress and AAP' means BJP's victory - Asaduddin Owaisi
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain targeted Owaisi | Watch
1:43
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain targeted Owaisi | Watch
BJP leader Hardik Patel made big claim about Gujarat elections
3:28
BJP leader Hardik Patel made big claim about Gujarat elections
Big statement of BJP General Secretary BL Santosh on Supreme Court's decision of EWS
17:30
Big statement of BJP General Secretary BL Santosh on Supreme Court's decision of EWS

Trending Videos

3:41
Himachal elections: Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP in Himachal rally
3:0
Gujarat Election 2022: 'Vote for Congress and AAP' means BJP's victory - Asaduddin Owaisi
1:43
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain targeted Owaisi | Watch
3:28
BJP leader Hardik Patel made big claim about Gujarat elections
17:30
Big statement of BJP General Secretary BL Santosh on Supreme Court's decision of EWS
Badhir News,badhir news zee,badhir news zee news,badhir zee news,badhir news zee today,zee news badhir news,Badhir News on Zee News,Hindi News,zee top news,top 10 news zee news today,muk badhir news,badhir news today,news for badhir,Special news for Badhir,badhir news latest,Gujarat elections,EC on Gujarat elections,PM Modi,Punjab,Gujarat elections dates announced,Delhi pollution,Stubble burning,High AQI in Delhi,EWS,Amit Shah,BJP,Congress,