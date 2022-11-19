NewsVideos

Badhir News: Satyendar Jain seen getting body massage in jail

|Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 05:16 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

What Amit Shah says regarding terror funding in the No Money for Terror conference
3:37
What Amit Shah says regarding terror funding in the No Money for Terror conference
PM Kashi Visit: PM Modi says - Kashi is the ancient city of the world
11:15
PM Kashi Visit: PM Modi says - Kashi is the ancient city of the world
Dr. Uthra gives ideas on Diabetes care
Dr. Uthra gives ideas on Diabetes care
Dr. Abhay Ahluwalia wishes everybody a sweet life but without Diabetes
Dr. Abhay Ahluwalia wishes everybody a sweet life but without Diabetes
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab seen with bag in CCTV footage of October 18
9:14
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab seen with bag in CCTV footage of October 18

