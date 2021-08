Badi Bahas: Beware of Indian variants of Taliban!

The famous poet Munawwar Rana, who is often in the news, has once again given a controversial statement. Munawwar Rana has advised Talibanis to be called Afghanis. Munawwar Rana said, 'Why are you calling Talibani, call them Afghani, a new government is going to be formed there.'