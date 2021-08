Badi Bahas: Rane's statement on Uddhav causes 'political storm'?

Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested by Ratnagiri Police in Maharashtra after his controversial remarks, but got bail only last night and returned to his Juhu bungalow at 5 am. Let us tell you that Narayan Rane gave a controversial statement about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.