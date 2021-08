Badi Bahas: Why 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Indian soil?

On the occasion of Muharram, slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' have been raised in Ujjain. Police have confirmed the incident on the basis of video footage and arrested 4 people. Apart from this, the police have also registered a case against 10 suspects. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Talibani mentality will not be tolerated.