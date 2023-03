videoDetails

Bageshwar baba Dhirendra Shastri's brother arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

Bageshwar Baba's brother Shaligram has been arrested. Shaligram is accused of intimidating and threatening a Dalit family at a wedding ceremony. Chhatarpur police has produced Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's brother in the district court.