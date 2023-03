videoDetails

Bageshwar Baba News: Ruckus over Dhirendra Shastri's Darbar in Maharashtra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri's two-day court is going to be held in Maharashtra. Earlier, Maharashtra Congress is opposing Bageshwar Baba regarding one of his statements. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has written a letter to CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis expressing opposition to Baba's court.