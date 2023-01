videoDetails

Bageshwar Dham: Baba's divine court set up in Raipur, watch live investigation of Zee News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri had established his divine court in Raipur. After which 'Zee Media' reached his court to 'interview' the miracle of Baba Bageshwar Dham. Watch live test of divine court of Bageshwar Dham from Raipur.