Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: Dhirendra Shastri accuse of giving provocative speech

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

Bageshwar Dham MP: A case has been filed against the head of Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, in Udaipur district of Rajasthan. This case has been registered against him for giving provocative speech and hurting sentiments.