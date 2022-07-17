NewsVideos

Bangladesh News: Extremists set fire to Hindu houses in Narel

Hindus have been targeted in Narel district of Bangladesh. Some people broke Hindu temples and shops of Hindus. These people were angry at the post made on Facebook by a person named Akash Shah regarding Prophet Mohammad. After which the angry mob also targeted the shops of Hindus including the temple. In this case, the police have so far arrested two people for inciting religious sentiments.

Jul 17, 2022
