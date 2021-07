Be punctual, let your work do all the talking: PM Modi's advice to the new council of ministers

PM Modi advised his ministers to focus on the use of technology and take a special interest in knowing how presentations are made and how they should reflect the intentions of the government. Speaking on the issue of 12 ministers being dropped from the Union Cabinet yesterday, the PM clarified that it is not that they were incompetent, but at this point, the government's agenda is to ensure last mile delivery.