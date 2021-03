Bengal Chale Hum: Nandigram constituency in East Midnapore, Know who's gonna win

The East Midnapore of West Bengal is known as the stronghold of the Adhikari family. Suvendu Adhikari, once close to Mamata Banerjee, is going to contest from Nandigram against Banerjee this time. Know who will the people of East Midnapore make the win.