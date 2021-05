Bengal Election Result 2021: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari beats Mamata Banerjee, wins Nandigram by 1622 votes

Don't worry about Nandigram, I struggled for Nandigram because I fought a movement. It's ok. Let the Nandigram people give whatever verdict they want, I accept that. I don't mind. We won more than 221 seats & BJP has lost the election: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee