Bengal Recruitment Scam: ED records Partha Chaterjee and Arpita Mukherjee's statement

The ED has separately recorded the statements of both Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee, who were arrested in the education recruitment scam. Partha Chatterjee said that a big conspiracy is going on against me. ED has also seized three bank accounts of Arpita Mukherjee.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

