Bengal Recruitment Scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee undergo medical examination

Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee, arrested in education recruitment scam, underwent medical test at ESI Hospital. Arpita Mukherjee cried a lot during the medical test at ESI Hospital and Partha Chatterjee said there is a conspiracy against him.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 06:29 PM IST
Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee, arrested in education recruitment scam, underwent medical test at ESI Hospital. Arpita Mukherjee cried a lot during the medical test at ESI Hospital and Partha Chatterjee said there is a conspiracy against him.

