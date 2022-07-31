Bengal SSC Scam: Investigation of Parth and Arpita's Bangladesh connection intensifies

Medical examination of Parth and Arpita is being done once again, after which both of them can be interrogated face to face because Arpita had confessed that all the money belonged to Partha Chatterjee. Meanwhile, the investigation of the Bangladesh connection of both has also intensified.

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

