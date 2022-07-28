Bengal SSC Scam: Partha Chhatterjee dismissed from ministerial post

Troubles are going to increase further for Partha Chatterjee. According to the information received from the sources, Arpita has confessed that all the money present in the house belonged to Partha Chatterjee. Meanwhile, the ministerial post has been snatched from Partha Chatterjee.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

