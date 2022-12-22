NewsVideos
BF.7 Variant: Big decision on corona's new variant entry, Mandatory to wear mask in Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 01:35 PM IST
A big decision has been taken after entry of BF.7 Corona Variant in India. It will be mandatory to wear a mask inside the Parliament.

