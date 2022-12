videoDetails

BF.7 Variant: Health Ministry warns against corona,says, 'Cases might increase in January, next 40 days are crucial'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

Ministry of Health has issued a warning amid the threat of the new variant BF.7 of Corona in India. Health Ministry says that corona cases may increase in January. The next 40 days are very important.