BF.7 Variant: India Witnesses Rapid Raise In Booster Dose Registration On Thursday

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

After the entry of Corona's new variant in India, there has been a jump in the registration for booster dose in the country. On Thursday 12 thousand+ people got registered and more than 50 thousand people took booster shot. After 22 November, the maximum number of registrations were done on Thursday.