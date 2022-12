videoDetails

BF.7 Variant: Jyotiraditya Scindia makes a big statement,says, 'India is ready to fight against Corona'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

After the entry of Corona's New Variant BF.7 in India, Central and State governments have started taking steps against it. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a big statement regarding this and said, 'India is fully prepared against Corona.' Know in detail what all Jyotiraditya Scindia said in the press conference.